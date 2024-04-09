Man charged after mother found 'fused' to soiled bedsheets inside Pennsylvania home

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man was arrested after investigators say his mother was found "fused" to a soiled bed inside a dilapidated home.

Daniel Klien, 51, was arrested and charged after police made the horrific discovery during a wellness check at a home on Dresner Circle in Upper Chichester.

Officers were called to the home after a concerned neighbor noticed packages piling up on the home's front porch and there was no answer at either door.

Police saw a "large amount of trash" inside the home when they looked through the sliding glass door and noticed flies inside the property.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

When officers entered the home fearing someone inside was deceased or having a medical emergency, they were immediately met by Klien.

Investigators say trash and more packages were scattered throughout the home, and made it difficult to open the front door.

Police asked Klien to lead them to his mother, who he said was sleeping in the master bedroom. When officers saw the woman, investigators say she was unconscious and breathing on a bed underneath a soiled sheet.

Medics were called to the home and removed the blanket to find Klien's mother "covered in dried feces and maggots," according to police. They soon found her to be "fused to the bedsheets" and removed her for further treatment at Crozer Chester Medical Center.

Klien was arrested and charged with abuse of care and endangering another person.

He was unable to pay $50,000 bail and is being held at George Hill Correctional Facility.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney went to the scene and captured reactions from neighbors.

Upon arrival, the house on Dresner Circle was condemned with danger signs posted by the township on the front door and back window.

Neighbors were stunned.

"I didn't have any idea what was going on in that house. No idea. Everybody is horrified," said Mary Gilmore.

The victim’s next door neighbor’s son is the one who called the police.

"They found her almost dead," said Guido Novello. "You should see the pics my son took inside. He said you couldn't believe it. Policeman saw it, said never seen anything like it in 40 years. It was so bad.

Neighbor Diane Bernhard said she can’t imagine living in the conditions inside the trash-filled home.

"How do you live in a home with maggots and flies flying around and that odor?," she said.

Neighbors say the victim lived in the home for some time. She apparently moved to Florida, but returned about a year ago with her son .

"We never saw the woman. We would see him occasionally and say, how's our mom doing? He'd say fine. One time I said is she ill? and he said "No she's okay," said Gilmore.

Neighbor Tom Bailey says the whole thing is just unimaginable.

"I just don't understand it..from one human being to another, how do you treat? let alone somebody who is your parent..pretty tough," he said.

"Main point is, reach out when you are in trouble. Somebody should have called for an ambulance a long time ago. Thank god the neighbor did," said Bernhard.