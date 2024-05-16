Man arrested in Lubbock after fatal shooting at Amarillo apartment complex

The Amarillo Police Department said Thursday morning that two people have been arrested — one in Amarillo and one in Lubbock — in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, investigators and officers arrested Kevin Sanders, 39, on a murder charge, according to an APD news release. A second suspect, Terrence Thomas, 38, was located in Lubbock and arrested on a charge for murder.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the incident, which took place just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Axiom Apartments, located at 1550 Bell St.

Police said the department had received multiple calls about shots fired at the complex, where officers found Gerald Abdu-Daoud Henry, 46, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

