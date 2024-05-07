Man arrested hours after being released from Southern California jail

A man who had been recently released from jail in Riverside was arrested again hours later, police said.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the man, identified as 25-year-old Dandre Parker Jr., was released from a jail in downtown Riverside after serving about six months for robbery “and a variety of other offenses.”

Parker was sentenced to three years on probation, but he allegedly assaulted a security guard outside a grocery store with a large piece of cement “within a few hours of his release,” Riverside police said.

He was arrested again and is now back in jail facing an assault with a deadly weapons charge.

The exact date of Parker’s release and arrest was not disclosed by authorities.

