Man arrested after fleet of stolen cars found at San Bernardino home

Authorities arrested a man after a fleet of stolen vehicles was discovered at a San Bernardino home.

The suspect was identified as Salvador Gonzalez, 29, from Whittier, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 21, deputies responded to reports of a theft in Loma Linda. The victim’s tailgate from their Toyota Tacoma truck had been stolen.

Detectives later identified Gonzalez’s red Nissan Sentra as the vehicle used during the theft. The Nissan was later spotted by deputies patrolling the area.

Further investigations revealed the stolen tailgate was dropped off at a home in the 6900 Block of Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. The home also belonged to a probationer, authorities said.

A probation search was conducted at the home where deputies discovered 13 tailgates from Toyota, Chevrolet, and GMC trucks.

On the property, five stolen vehicles were also found.

Gonzalez was arrested on several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a chop shop and vehicle theft. He was booked into the Central Detention Center on $40,000 bail. He later posted bail and was released from custody.

Authorities believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone who may be a victim or has additional information is urged to call Central Station at 909-387-3545.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

