Man arrested for drunken driving, 2 people flown to hospitals after New Hampshire crash

Two people were flown to hospitals with serious injuries and a man is facing drunken driving charges after a crash in New Hampshire on Friday, state police said.

Alexander Bazarnicki, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, state police said. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Keene District Court.

At 6:20 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a report of a crash at 644 Route 10 in Gilsum.

When troopers arrived, they found two vehicles that had crashed. A preliminary investigation found that a 2023 Ford Transit van, driven by Bazarnicki, was traveling north on Route 10 when it collided with a 2021 Kia Seltos that was traveling south.

The driver of the Kia Seltos, David Bosma, 81, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center and then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries, state police said. The passenger of the Kia, Kathleen Bosma, was flown to Concord Hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions were not known on Monday.

The Keene and Gilsum fire departments, the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, and J&J Truck Service & Towing responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has more information, is urged to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 603-931-0179 or via email at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

Gilsum is a small town north of Keene. The town’s population was 752 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

