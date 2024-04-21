Man arrested after “barricade situation”

(CANON CITY, Colo.) — On Saturday, April 20, around 2 p.m. The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) posted to their Facebook page about an active situation on the 1000 block of Allison Avenue in Canon City, Colorado.

CCPD initially asked people to avoid the area and then later posted an update, explaining the situation. A call had come in about an assault, and CCPD went to investigate. They encountered Kolton Larkin, age 34, of Colorado Springs, and after a “brief barricade situation” Larkin was taken to Fremont County jail.

Larkin is being held on charges of 2nd-degree assault and Domestic Violence, said CCPD.

