Man arrested for allegedly killing roommate in Southern California

A man is dead following an altercation with his roommate in Santa Ana.

Authorities say the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 1500 block of S. Lowell Street.

When the Santa Ana Police Department responded to an emergency call, they found 26-year-old William Stephen Nared suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The Orange County Fire Authority also assisted with rendering medical aid to the victim and pronounced Nared deceased.

The investigation shifted to the suspect, identified as 25-year-old David James Espinosa, who had fled the scene on a bike following the altercation. Authorities located Espinosa a short distance away and arrested him.

According to the Santa Ana PD, Espinosa and Nared lived in the same unit. On Sunday morning, the suspect and the victim got into an argument that turned physical, which is when the stabbing occurred.

Espinosa has been booked and charged with murder.

No further details have been provided by the Santa Ana PD.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

