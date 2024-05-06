Man arrested after allegedly attempting to shoot pastor during sermon
The incident happened at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The incident happened at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Stocks rallied at the end of last week, getting a boost from a "Goldilocks" jobs report
Also on our cheat sheet: Spring savings from Ninja, Coach, Lego and more.
Warner Bros. Discovery could lose its NBA media rights package, which expires at the end of next season.
These are today's mortgage rates. Although rates seem high, they are over 50 basis points lower than they were six months ago. Lock in your rate today.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a social media post Sunday that the University of Texas would not meet the demands of student protesters.
Ohtani tagged Braves ace Max Fried for a two-run shot in the first inning, then hit a solo shot in the eighth as the Dodgers prevailed in a battle of NL favorites.
Norris hadn't pitted and was leading the Grand Prix when a safety car was deployed for Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen's crash.
The Minnesota Twins' 12-game winning streak ended on Sunday with a 9–2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Target Field.
"Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but, if you ever do call, I'll be there."
A 1982 Volkswagen Vanagon, known as the T3 Transporter elsewhere in the world, found in a South Carolina junkyard.
The Magic and Cavs are giving us the only Game 7 of the playoffs so far.
Now's your chance to get that stunning room-changing piece and save big!
Affluent Americans may want to double-check how much of their bank deposits are protected by government-backed insurance. The rules governing trust accounts just changed.
Score deeply discounted floor coverings from some of my favorite brands — Kelly Clarkson, Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines and Loloi.
Google has a lot at stake as a federal judge weighs whether the tech giant’s search empire should be broken up. But so does the rest of Silicon Valley.
These are today's mortgage rates. Average rates shouldn't drop soon, so if you're ready to buy now, no need to wait for rates to fall. Lock in your rate today.
The Timberwolves' rising superstar led Minnesota to a Game 1 victory over Denver, then reminded the world that he's 22, not 23 ... yet.
WWE announced on Saturday that WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and 20, 2025.
Finch suffered the injury during Game 4 of the T'Wolves' first-round series.
Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in Apple by about 13% as its cash pile hit a record high in the first quarter. A bearish signal all around?