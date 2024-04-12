Man arrested after alleged bridge incident

Apr. 12—ASOTIN — A 46-year-old Clarkston man is facing charges of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and resisting arrest for allegedly groping and pushing a woman near the Interstate Bridge, and spitting and kicking at police.

Trevor A. Jacks, who is representing himself in court, is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He was arrested Tuesday on the 400 block of Third Street in Clarkston, and will be arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman said a "homeless man" asked if he could go for a walk with her, and then began fondling her breasts as they walked near the Corps of Engineers boat ramp toward the bridge.

Once they were on the bridge, Jacks reportedly pushed her into the rail, which prompted a call to law enforcement from a passing motorist. Police located Jacks near the Motel 6 on Bridge Street, and he denied touching the woman.

Jacks allegedly spit in an officer's face while resisting arrest, and attempted to kick another officer, according to court documents.

"Don't do that again," the officer reportedly told Jacks after the spitting incident.

"What, try to kiss you?" the defendant responded.

Last year, Jacks was sentenced on a second-degree arson charge and ordered to complete 18 months of community supervision after his release from jail.

In that case, Jacks had been arrested by Clarkston police in 2022. According to the probable-cause affidavit, he had been defecating and urinating in an alley near a Second Street garage where he resided, and his activities were caught on security cameras of homeowners in the area. He was also accused of starting a fire that burned a fence in the same area.