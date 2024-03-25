Man arrested in alleged arson threat of local church

Mar. 25—CUMBERLAND — Alleged threats of setting fire to a local church resulted in the warrant arrest Sunday of 48-year-old Christopher Scott Moss, according to Cumberland Police.

Moss allegedly made the threats in repeated telephone calls to the unidentified church on March 17, police said.

Moss is charged with threat of arson, threat of mass violence and telephone misuse with repeated calls. He was ordered jailed by a district court commissioner without bond, pending appearance Monday before a district court judge.