Man admits he was paid to kidnap Homestead woman in Central Florida, FBI says

A man arrested as part of an investigation into the shooting death of a Homestead woman carjacked at gunpoint at an Orlando-area intersection admitted to FBI agents he was paid to kidnap her and deliver her to someone.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, told the FBI that he was the masked man seen in a video at a Winter Springs intersection, court documents say. On April 11, he got out of a green Acura and pointed a semiautomatic rifle at Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, according to an April 24 complaint filed in U.S. Middle District Court..

The woman was stopped at a red light in her white Dodge Durango.

Torres-Garcia said he met with someone about a half-hour earlier near the area of Lake Drive in Seminole County, and that person gave him an AR-15 rifle “to be used in the carjacking,” according to the complaint.

He then received a phone call that Aguasvivas, 31, was on her way, the agent said in his report.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasviva of Homestead.

Torres-Garcia said he and another man in the Acura located Aguasvivas at a stop sign on Lake Drive and tried to get her to pull over by bumping her Durango, but they were “unsuccessful,” according to the complaint.

However, when she got to the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla, she was forced to stop because of a red light.

That’s when the gunman got out of the Acura, pointing the rifle at Aguasvivas, and got into the back seat of the Durango.

Torres-Garcia told agents he was paid $1,500 to deliver her to another individual,” the agent states in his report. That person was not named in the complaint, so it’s unclear if Torres-Garcia named anyone.

Hours later, the Durango was found torched at an Osceola County construction site, with Aguasvivas’ body inside, according to investigators. Detectives found spent 10mm bullet cartridges at the scene, the same ammunition found at the scene of the murder of a tow truck driver the day before in Orange County, investigators say.

At the time of the carjacking, a warrant was out for Torres Garcia’s arrest for a federal probation violation. In 2016, Torres Garcia was sentenced to three years in prison for a federal gun case in Puerto Rico. His time behind bars was followed by three years of probation.

Investigators determined late last week that Torres-Garcia owned the 2002 green Acura seen by witnesses. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said earlier this week that the driver of the Acura that day is a Puerto Rican man named Kevin Ocasio Justiniano.

The 28-year-old who was picked up in Puerto Rico was being held there on an unrelated federal automatic weapons possession and drug trafficking warrant.

A photo of Kevin Omar Ocasio-Justiniano.

Lemma said Tuesday he believes that Aguasvivas traveled to Central Florida to meet with Giovany Crespo Hernandez, a person of interest in the case. Her husband, Miguel Angel Aguasvivas, had initially told detectives that his wife drove to the area to meet with family.

But the Homestead woman’s brother, Luis Fernando Abreu, told detectives his sister was there to “deliver money and other stuff.” Lemma said his detectives located some of Katherine Aguasvivas’ relatives in the area, but they said they were not expecting a visit from her.

Miguel had initially cooperated in the investigation, but Lemma said he no longer is. Miami Herald reporters went to Miguel Aguasvivas’ Florida City barber shop, but a man sitting outside said he wasn’t there.

A photo of Miguel Angel Aguasvivas, the husband of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Investigators say Crespo-Hernandez, 27, was likely the last person Aguasvivas spoke to on the phone as she was driving on Interstate 4 in the downtown Orlando area before she was kidnapped.

At left, a firearm and money were found in a pouch in the Casselberry, Florida, home of Monicsabel Romero Soto and Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, federal agents say. At right, a trap space was found inside the Toyota found in the home’s driveway, agents say. Investigators believe the couple may be connected to the deadly carjacking of 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, a Homestead woman.

Detectives last Wednesday served a search warrant on Crespo-Hernandez’s Casselberry home and found fentanyl, guns, marijuana, digital scales and cash. He turned himself in to police Monday night and is being held on drug trafficking and marijuana with intent to sell charges.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Monicsabel Romero Soto, who lives with him in Casselberry, was arrested by federal agents last Wednesday after they say she took delivery of three bricks of cocaine that were found in a lamp in a package sent from Puerto Rico to a St. Cloud home in Osceola County.

Monicsabel Romero Soto

Also arrested in the investigation is Orange County Deputy Francisco Estrella Chicon. Investigators say he illegally accessed the personal and professional profile information of the lead Seminole County detective on the case.

Detectives say he then shared that information with Miguel Aguasvivas the night of the murder as he drove to Seminole County to speak with investigators in person.

Estrella Chicon’s wife is his childhood friend. Estrella Chicon was arrested on April 14 and was released on a total bond of $15,000 last Thursday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has relieved him of all law enforcement duties and suspended him without pay pending the criminal investigation.

Investigators believe some of the same people who killed Katherine Aguasvivas also killed Juan Luis Cintron Garcia the day before. He was a tow truck driver who removed the carjackers’ Acura from an Orange County apartment complex on March 19. He was also killed with 10mm ammunition, detectives say.

So far, not much is known about Katherine Aguasvivas, a mother of two young children who investigators say moved to Homestead from the Dominican Republic about five years ago.

Miami Herald reporters went to her place of employment, Dominican Beauty Room Salon and Spa in Florida City, on Wednesday. A sign on the outside of the business, in a small strip mall on West Palm Drive, , stated: “No News Reporter At Job Site. Please Respect Our Privacy.”

A photo taken from across the street shows Dominican Beauty Room Salon and Spa, where Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas worked before she was murdered on April 11, 2024 in the Orlando area.

As reporters stood reading the sign, a woman opened the door and demanded they leave.

Reporters also went to her Homestead apartment on Southwest 142nd Avenue, but no one answered the door.

The balcony was still adorned with strings of Christmas lights, and there was a Christmas-themed mat outside the front door. Her next door neighbor said he hasn’t seen anyone come and go from the third-story unit in months.