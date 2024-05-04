Man accused of striking a person with rifle arrested

(KRON) – A Suisun City resident was arrested after allegedly striking a person in the head with a rifle.

Walnut Creek police officers responded to the 1500 Block of N. Main St. for a reported disturbance around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Responding officers located a victim on the ground with a head wound. Police determined the victim was struck in the head with the stock end of a rifle.

The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival.

Walnut Creek detectives identified the suspect as 28-year-old Suisun City resident Malcolm Harris and presented charges to be filed to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office. A warrant was issued after the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office allotted the warrant.

Harris was taken into custody on a warrant out of state by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on the following charges:

Assault with a machine gun or assault weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of an assault weapon

Harris is currently in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844.

