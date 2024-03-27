Man accused of stalking Abilene city manager's wife was indicted

A Taylor County grand jury returned an indictment March 14 for a felony stalking charge against Eddie Charles Pugh.

Pugh is suspected of stalking Brooke Hanna, wife of Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna.

"Pugh's conduct would cause a reasonable person to fear" when he did what he referred to as protesting outside of the city manager's home around midnight Nov. 12, according to allegations in the indictment.

Pugh should have known Hanna's wife Brooke would have regarded his conduct as threatening bodily harm when he pointed a rifle at the Hanna household around midnight, "knowing that the house was occupied," according to allegations.

Eddie Pugh addresses the Abilene City Council Oct. 26, 2023, criticizing City Manager Robert Hanna’s performance. Pugh has been charged with stalking after protesting outside Hanna’s home within the last month.

On Nov. 15, 2023, Pugh allegedly posted "a photo on Facebook of a truck with an AR rifle in the bed pointed at" Brooke Hanna's house, causing her to fear bodily injury.

Throughout this ordeal, Pugh has maintained that he "never threatened anyone," according to his lawyer, CJ Grisham.

According to the Texas Constitution under Article 1. Bill of Rights, "The citizens shall have the right, in a peaceable manner, to assemble together for their common good."

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A look back at what Pugh called protesting

This indictment was in connection with nighttime incidents Nov. 12 and and Nov. 14 outside Robert and Brooke Hanna's residence.

According to allegations in court documents, a complaint was filed saying Pugh was at the Hanna residence Nov. 12 after dark, using a bullhorn and yelling so loudly that people could hear his voice from several blocks away. Family members were fearful Pugh could hurt them.

On. Nov. 14, Pugh allegedly returned to the Hanna residence and pointed an "AR-type rifle" at the house at approximately midnight, according to allegations.

Court documents further state that on Nov. 15, Pugh allegedly posted the photo to Facebook showing his truck bed with a rifle in it, pointed at the Hanna residence.

Abilene police conducted an investigation into alleged ongoing harassment from Pugh directed at the Hannas from September through November 2023.

Allegations include that Pugh posted Robert Hanna's personal cell phone number online, and that he posted a Facebook "reel" featuring the city manager with the words, "FIRE HIM," written on top.

Hanna family members previously alleged the behavior has "affected their everyday life," and that Robert Hanna felt unsafe in his home and feared for the safety of his family.

Will Pugh lose his right to own a firearm?

No hearing or trial date had been set as of Wednesday morning, according to Taylor County courthouse records.

Pugh was free Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond and has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, according to online jail records and court documents.

He is prohibited from leaving his home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

If convicted, he faces two to 10 years in prison or 10 years' probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner.

Pugh could lose his right to possess a firearm, however, in addition to any possible jail time.

According to the ATF, the Gun Control Act makes it unlawful for anyone "convicted in any court of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year" to possess firearms or ammunition.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Alleged Abilene city manager's wife stalker indicted