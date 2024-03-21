Man accused of robbing three Citrus Heights businesses in three hours, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he stole from three Citrus Heights businesses on the same morning by pointing a replica gun at employees.

The suspect, 31, began his alleged spree at Burger King on Greenback Lane and Little Caesars Pizza on Madison Avenue, police said in a news release and an online crime map.

The last incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Sunrise Boulevard, within three hours of the first crime, police said.

In total, the three retailers suffered losses of $700 in cash, police said.

Investigators said identifying the suspect’s car helped to find him. He was arrested behind a Roseville business near Sunrise Boulevard and Cirby Way.

Evidence from the robberies was found in the man’s car, along with a replica gun, police said.

The suspect faces a felony robbery charge and is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail with bail set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department’s tip line at 916-727-5524. To remain anonymous, callers may dial Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.