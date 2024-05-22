Man accused of rape on LSU campus, university says they are assisting the survivor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU student was charged with rape and extorsion after being accused of blackmailing a former sexual partner and later sexually assaulting them on campus in January.

Michael Son Trinh, 22, of Baton Rouge, was charged with one count of third-degree rape and one count of extortion.

The LSU Police Department responded to a dorm room on Tuesday, May 14. They spoke with the victim, who said they met Trinh on Snapchat and “ultimately had a consensual sexual encounter.”

After that, they reportedly tried to cut contact with Trinh. They said he threatened to send sexually explicit photos of them to others, and they kept talking to him out of fear.

They said they felt pressured into multiple unwanted sexual acts in late January, despite verbally saying they didn’t want to and being visibly distraught.

They later blocked him on all contact points they could find after Trinh was arrested on an unrelated charge.

On February 14, 2024, he was charged with extortion and cyberstalking.

LSU released this statement on Tuesday, May 21.

“This student has been arrested and along with going through the legal system, will also go through our student conduct process. While federal law prohibits us from sharing any findings or disciplinary actions based on that process, we want to assure our community that we take this matter very seriously and are taking all the proper steps. We are also doing everything possible to assist the survivor of this incident and are making available to them the full range of the university’s resources and support.”

