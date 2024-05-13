Man accused of posting threats against elementary school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested last week after making threats on social media against Marion Elementary School in Overland.

According to the Overland Police Department’s probable cause statement, the threats were made on May 6.

Police claim David Wilson posted that his “revenge tour” would soon start at the school and said someone should call the school and tell them to warn law enforcement.

Someone read the social media posts and alerted the school. Marion Elementary administrators placed the school on temporary lockdown and contacted the police, who arrested Wilson a short time later.

Police claim Wilson had a prior relationship with an employee at the school.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wilson with first-degree making a terrorist threat. Wilson was jailed on a $250,000 bond. He’s due in court later this week for a bond reduction hearing.

Wilson has a 2021 conviction in St. Louis County Circuit Court for second-degree making a terrorist threat.

