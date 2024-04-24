Man accused of lying to police about identity during Northborough car chase arraigned in court

After being held on bail for his alleged involvement in a high-speed chase through Worcester County, a Fitchburg man was arraigned on additional charges of lying to law enforcement during his arrest.

20-year-old Kyan Perez’s was held on $5,000 cash bail in Clinton District Court on Wednesday for furnishing false ID information to police and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Perez has a lengthy criminal history, including bail jumping and convictions of drug charges out of New Hampshire.

Similarly, his bail was revoked out of an open case in Lowell. The details of that case were not immediately available.

Perez and two others, including a 15-year-old, allegedly stole a 2002 Lexus IS from Peabody and led police on a car chase along multiple Massachusetts highways before losing control and crashing the car in Northborough on Monday.

Perez was allegedly riding in the Lexus and is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle while having a warrant.

During his arrest, State Police say Perez gave them a false identity, claiming that he was 21-year-old Ibrahim Hasbun from Methuen.

Perez will return to court on May 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

