Man Accused of Killing N.M. State Trooper Now Charged with Kidnapping and Murdering S.C. Paramedic Beforehand

Jaremy Smith is now facing 17 warrants in South Carolina

New Mexico State Police (2) Justin Hare (left); Phonesia Machado-Fore

A man already charged with killing a New Mexico state trooper is now accused of killing a South Carolina paramedic before driving cross-country.

Jaremy Smith was arrested in Albuquerque on March 17, two days after police claimed he shot state police officer Justin Hare. Authorities said Hare had stopped to assist a motorist with a flat tire. The motorist, Smith, shot the trooper before fleeing the scene, police alleged.

The same day Hare was killed, authorities in South Carolina found the body of missing paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore. Smith was allegedly driving Machado-Fore’s white BMW in New Mexico, police said.

Related: Man Accused of Killing Trooper Who Pulled Over to Help Him Change Tire Is Person of Interest in EMT's Death

The Marion County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Office has now issued 17 arrest warrants — including one for murder — for Smith, who was originally considered a person of interest in Machado-Fore’s death. The other warrants include charges of kidnapping, carjacking, burglary and felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Smith was arrested following a two-day manhunt, which ended when he was shot in the foot by a sheriff’s deputy in Bernalillo County, police said.

New Mexico State Police Jaremy Smith

On March 22, the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico announced that Smith had been charged with carjacking resulting in death and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.

WBTW reported that Smith will remain in federal custody in New Mexico.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Machado-Fore, 52, who worked as an EMT, was married and had two children. According to a GoFundMe, she was preparing to move to Minnesota to be closer to her eldest daughter and grandchildren.

“I have never seen a larger investigative force and collaboration than I have with this case. For days, my office was filled with law enforcement officers from federal, state and local agencies around the clock with one mission: find Phonesia and the person or persons responsible for her disappearance,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in a statement, per WBTW. “While we regret that we were unable to return Phonesia to her loved ones alive and well, we were able to locate her and offer her loved ones an opportunity to say a final farewell.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.