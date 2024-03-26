Man accused of helping sons leave country after fatal shooting in Oklahoma City

An Edmond man is accused of helping his sons flee the country after a fatal shooting.

An Edmond man is accused of helping his sons flee the country after the fatal shooting of a young woman in southwest Oklahoma City.

In Oklahoma County District Court, Mohammed Ali Sherzaman, 64, faces three felony counts of accessory to murder.

According to investigators, Sherzaman’s cellphone records included an internet search that read:

“Any shooting in OKC today.”

The case unfolded in the early morning of Jan. 13 when Jacqueline Luna, 22, was shot to death while sitting in a truck outside the Paladar Cubano, a restaurant and bar in the 2300 block of SW 29.

Police said people in the truck drove Garcia to an area hospital, where she died.

On Jan. 18, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Ahsan Malik, 27, at his Newcastle address. Attempts to reach an Oklahoma City-based attorney for Malik for this story were unsuccessful.

The deadly violence apparently was provoked by a fight earlier in the evening and a threat of retaliation.

Witnesses told police a man was angry after getting beat up by several males and threatened to get his “boys” and come back and “take care” of it, according to an affidavit for a search warrant.

More: Woman shot and killed while in a parked car after gunfire in Oklahoma City

One witness told police the shooter was a man firing from a white car with two other people in the front seat.

After the shooting, the witness told police, the gunman got into another car that investigators said was a 2024 gray Toyota Camry registered to Malik.

Police said the vehicle was located at the same address where Malik was arrested. He is being held at the Oklahoma County jail on a first-degree murder charge while his case winds through court. His bond is $10 million.

Police say two men in the car with suspect left the United States in the days after the shooting

Investigators continued to look into the homicide — specifically for the two people who were in the white car from which Malik is alleged to have fired shots.

Witnesses told investigators that Nadir Khan, 28, drove the white car while his brother, Nabir Khan, 18, rode in the front seat.

Court records show that on Feb. 9, the brothers, along with Malik, were charged with first-degree murder. But while Malik remained in jail, the two brothers apparently already had left the United States.

Investigators say Nadir Khan flew to Pakistan the day after Luna was shot to death. Nabir Khan flew to Pakistan three days after Luna was killed. They say the Khans' father, Sherzaman, is at the center of their flight from the country.

Sherzaman, who could not be reached for comment for this story, called Malik, the alleged shooter, after the deadly incident, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant written by an Oklahoma City police detective.

“During this conversation, investigators learned that Sherzaman advised Malik to leave the area and not to bring up the younger brother’s name with regards to the homicide,” the detective wrote.

A photo obtained by investigators allegedly shows Sherzaman and his wife at an airport the same day Nabir Khan flew from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Dubai and later Islamabad, Pakistan.

“During his interview with investigators, Sherzaman admitted to taking both Nadir and Nabir to the airport,” a detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “He stated he used one of his credit cards in his wallet to buy a plane ticket.”

On March 5, police arrested Sherzaman. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail. On March 15, he was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

His arraignment date has not yet been set.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Edmond man accused of helping sons leave US after fatal shooting