Man accused in Garyville deadly double shooting sought by St. John Parish deputies

GARYVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate the man accused in a deadly double shooting that happened Tuesday, May 7.

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Garyville area on a call of a shooting on Sherman Walker Street. Upon arrival, it was discovered that two women had been shot.

One woman was pronounced dead on teh scene while the other was left wounded.

Residents in the neighborhood told deputies what they witnessed during the incident.

“It started down the street. I heard the shooting on the other street, the next over. A couple of shots and the next thing you know I came back home, and all the police officers, paramedics and ambulance were down the street,” said the resident.

An investigation revealed the women were driving in the are when the shooting happened and after being struck, the vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole. A resident said once he got to the car, he noticed there was blood everywhere.

“She was still accelerating the vehicle because she was wounded. We got her foot off the accelerator and I called my son because they had one on the side and on the other, and he stayed over there until the paramedics came,” said the eyewitness.

Deputies add that a child was found in the backseat at the time of the crash.

Through further investigation, detectives were able to identify Timothy Johnson as the person responsible for the crime.

Johnson is currently wanted on a count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.

Anyone with infomation on Johnson’s location or the homicide can call the SJSO Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-4170, (Lt. Carolina Pineda) 504-494-3840, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Detectives added that anyone found harboring, concealing, or aiding Johnson will also be arrested and prosecuted.

