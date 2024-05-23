Man accused of fleeing traffic stop with Dayton officer in car indicted

May 22—A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a man accused of trying to drive away from a traffic stop with a Dayton police officer stuck inside the car.

Antonie Michael Still, 30, of Dayton is facing one count each of felonious assault, kidnapping, obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. His bond was previously set at $100,000.

The indictment stems from a traffic stop just after 10 p.m. on May 13 near Bierce Avenue and South Torrence Street.

Officer Ashley Frey and Officer Madeline Ambrose stopped a Honda Civic with expired tags.

Frey asked Still to step out of the car during the traffic stop after he began reaching for a backpack on the floor of the car, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Dash and body camera footage from the Dayton Police Department showed one of the officers start to open the driver side door before Still pulled it shut.

"Ma'am I'm not going to do that," he can be heard saying.

Both officers opened the door and Frey reached over Still to undo his seat belt. Around the same time, Still tried to accelerate, according to municipal court records.

Video showed Frey and Still struggling with each other while they attempted to control the car. The Honda hit a parked pickup truck, which shut Frey inside the car, according to an affidavit.

Ambrose ran to the car and tried to open the passenger door, which was locked. The car backed up briefly before stopping and Ambrose was then able to break the passenger side window.

The car then accelerated forward again, crashing into a tree. The airbags deployed as a result of the crash.

Still then got out of the car and began fleeing on foot. One of the officers attempted to use a Taser as Still fled.

He was arrested after police found him under a handicap ramp in a yard. A resident's dog had reportedly bitten Still.

Frey was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and treated and released. Still was also transported to the hospital before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

While Still said he was shot at, police reported no shots were fired during the incident. He also did not have any broken ribs due to his interaction with police.

"Unfortunately, this is an example of how quickly situations can escalate and become dangerous for our officers," read a statement from the police department. "Fortunately, all parties involved in this incident were not more seriously injured."