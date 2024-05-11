Man accused of crashing through Pittsburgh Marathon set up charged in similar incident last year

Channel 11 has learned a man just charged with doing burnouts in front of police at a downtown intersection was charged in a similar incident last summer.

Police say Jason Stotlemyer crashed through fencing set up for the Pittsburgh Marathon is the same person who struck a police cruiser while doing stunts on the Ft. Pitt Bridge.

We told you earlier this week that video circulating on social media showed a gray Dodge Charger doing stunts at the intersection of Stanwix, Forbes and Liberty Downtown.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘Somebody could’ve gotten hit’: Video captures attempted street race in Downtown Pittsburgh

According to a criminal complaint Stotlemyer posts videos of himself during “street takeovers” driving a car matching that one. In both the Downtown and Ft. Pitt Bridge incidents, there were about 50 cars involved.

Channel 11 was there last August as Stotlemyer turned himself in to police following the incident on the Ft. Pitt Bridge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man accused of hitting state police car after doing burnouts on Fort Pitt Bridge surrenders

Channel 11 did reach out to Stotlemyer’s attorney Casey White. He sent us this statement:

“After speaking with Mr. Stotlemyer during the course of this past week as the rumors of his involvement were circulating; I am surprised that charges have been filed. We look forward to addressing these allegations in court.”

People we spoke with think there should be harsher penalties for incidents like these.

“I feel like, at this point, more stuff has got to start happening,” Adam Collier said.

“I would do something to restrict his license or something,” Josh Poe said.

Stotlemyer faces a felony count of “riot” along with other lesser charges.

White told Channel 11 he’s making arrangements for Stotlemyer to turn himself in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Real ID conversion has 2025 deadline; what you need to do before next May Theft suspect who led police on foot chase wanted by Verona police Local mother charged for striking, dragging 4-year-old twins VIDEO: Small alligator found in Beaver County creek DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts