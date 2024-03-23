Man accused of car theft found on roof attempting to evade police

(KRON) – A man accused of stealing a vehicle was found on the roof of a San Francisco resident attempting to flee officers, according to the Colma Police Department.

Colma police officers were alerted of a stolen vehicle entering Colma from the police’s Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) at 11:46 p.m. on Monday.

6 Bay Area men arrested for child exploitation crimes in sting operation

The vehicle had been reported stolen to the San Francisco Police Department on March 17.

Responding officers located the car on northbound Interstate 280 at the Serramonte Boulevard on-ramp and attempted to conduct a felony stop on the vehicle. A vehicle pursuit ensued after the driver declined to stop. Police said the driver exited I-280 at Ocean Avenue and Geneva Avenue exit. The driver continued eastbound on Geneva Avenue before fleeing on foot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Baywood Court in San Francisco.

The Daly City Police Department, the South San Francisco Police Department, the Brisbane Police Department, the Broadmoor Police Department, the San Bruno Police Department and the San Francisco Police Department set a perimeter to catch the suspect.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old San Francisco resident Orlin Granados.

Granados was later located on the roof of a residence in the 100 block of Seneca Avenue in San Francisco. SFPD assisted Granados off the roof and subsequently took him into custody.

Granados was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, taking a vehicle without the owners’ consent, evading a peace officer, and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.