Man accused in Black church fire in talks for a plea deal. What we know.

PROVIDENCE – The man accused of trying to torch a predominantly Black Pentecostal church in North Providence is in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors, court records indicate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter I. Roklan this week asked the court for a 30-day delay in the proceedings against Kevin Colantonio “to allow additional time for discovery and plea negotiations.”

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for April 1. If the judge concludes after that hearing there is probable cause to believe Colantonio committed the alleged crime, a trial would then be scheduled, according to court rules.

The Shiloh Gospel Temple on Charles St. in North Providence was the scene of an arson fire on in the early hours of February 12, 2024.

Alleged racist and extremist writings

Colantonio, 34, was arrested Feb. 15, days after authorities allege he purchased $10 of gasoline and a Bic lighter at Cumberland Farms before heading on foot to Shiloh Gospel Temple at 974 Charles St. in North Providence and igniting several fires around the building.

In announcing the arrest, federal prosecutors revealed that investigators had allegedly found racist and extremist writings in Colantonio’s apartment.

“Hunt them down. Gun everyone who isn’t white,” Roklan read at Colantonio’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court.

Roklan detailed other alleged writings by Colantonio about burning down churches and targeting nonwhites, exposing a racist, extremist ideology and motive, prosecutors said.

Colantonio has pleaded not guilty to maliciously damaging or destroying property by fire or explosives. He faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 behind bars if convicted.

North Providence police alerted to attempted break-in before blaze

North Providence police were alerted hours before the fires by Temple Pastor Eric Perry that someone had tried to break into the church. Perry was heading back to Rhode Island from Florida, when he said he spotted the man via a Ring security camera.

Perry said he told the man the building was a church, but that he continued to try to break through the door before destroying the surveillance camera, according to authorities.

Another witness reported seeing a hooded man pouring what was believed to be gasoline around the church and then setting it ablaze, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha praised North Providence police officers for taking quick action to put the fires out as flames traveled up curtains and around the door frame.

The church has been around for 35 years and has about 100 members, who are mostly Black.

The U.S. Department of Justice enforces federal hate crimes laws that cover certain crimes committed on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man accused of trying to burn down RI Black church may get plea deal