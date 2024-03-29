Man, 61, charged over non-recent sexual offences

A 61-year-old man has been charged in relation to non-recent sexual offences, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on 24 April.

The two people were arrested on Thursday and taken to Antrim Police Station where they were interviewed and charged.

The PSNI said: "As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service".