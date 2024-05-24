Man, 59, dies in possible domestic-related shooting in West Woodlawn

A 59-year-old man has died after being shot Thursday night after a disturbance at a West Woodlawn residence, Chicago police said.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to a disturbance in the 6600 block of South University Avenue and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He told police he was shot by a 55-year-old woman who was still on the scene, police said.

The man was taken to UChicago Medicine in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. The woman was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related. Detectives were investigating.