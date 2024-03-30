'Making It Happen': Madison's Hoffman recognized as regional Superintendent of the Year

Madison County Schools Superintendent Will Hoffman holds the Western Region Superintendent of the Year plaque awarded to him March 26.

MARSHALL - Madison County Schools Superintendent Will Hoffman is certainly living by his motto "Making It Happen," as he was honored as regional Superintendent of the Year March 25.

Jan Webster, the Western Region Education Service Alliance director, was on hand to recognize Hoffman during the Madison County Board of Education's March 25 meeting.

The Western Region Education Service Alliance is a collaborative created by Western North Carolina school systems in 1996-97. It is one of eight collaboratives across the state.

Hoffman is one of eight finalists for the state Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced in October.

The Madison County Schools superintendent said he was "deeply honored and humbled" to be named Superintendent of the Year.

"This award serves as a reminder of the collective effort and commitment of everyone involved in public education," Hoffman said. "Together, we have worked hard to provide the best possible learning opportunities for our students, to positively impact our communities and to be good stewards of the public trust. I am fortunate to have had the tremendous support and dedication of my family, my school board, and my fellow administrators and staff, whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping my career. I am profoundly grateful for their unwavering encouragement."

Hoffman has served as superintendent of Madison County Schools since 2018. From 2015-18, he served as superintendent of Tyrell County Schools.

Hoffman's honor is just the latest piece of recognition received by the school system this school year. In September, Jeremy Gibbs, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction's Western Regional director highlighted Madison County Schools' progress and growth in the DPI's annual report released Sept. 6.

"Madison County Schools has a motto of 'Making It Happen' and that is exactly what they do, providing an amazing return on their community’s investment every year,” Gibbs said in the report.

According to Webster, Hoffman has served as the 2023-24 chair of the Western region, Region 8, Superintendents' Council.

Webster said his leadership with the council has been "exceptional."

"Dr. Hoffman is dedicated to advancing opportunities for the students of Madison County Schools and his leadership has contributed to their strong academic performance," Webster said. "He listens, analyzes and involves his colleagues in the decision making process with the goal of arriving at the best solution for Madison County students.

Fellow staff members' thoughts

Rachael Zimmerman Ray was a finalist for State Teacher of the Year after winning Regional Teacher of the Year in 2022.

During that time, Ray said Hoffman was "incredibly supportive of me as a teacher in Madison County."

Ray remembers when Hoffman secured a supplement for Madison County Schools employees through a tax increase in 2019.

"This supplement has been vital in keeping high quality teachers in the county. His office has always been open to me whenever I had questions or needed support," Ray said. "I'm grateful for his leadership and I am so excited to continue to have a person from Madison County Schools representing the Western region. I know he will be great in this role and will continue to advocate for our faculty and students."

Susan Jackson is principal at Brush Creek Elementary School.

Jackson is no stranger to receiving recognition, as in October, Jackson was recognized as the district's Principal of the Year.

“Dr. Hoffman’s motto, ‘Making it Happen,’ is just what we do every day in Madison County Schools under his leadership," Jackson said in an email to The News-Record.

"He tirelessly addresses obstacles faced by our students, ensuring clear plans are in place for overcoming them, and he is present throughout the process. Dr Hoffman is continuously seeking avenues for school improvement. He is always up to date on educational developments, preparing us to navigate changes in education."

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Gahagan has worked with Hoffman since 2005.

"Dr. Hoffman loves public education and serving his home community of Madison County. We have worked together for a long time, and I have witnessed first-hand how he has balanced the drive for producing a successful school system and the well-being of all that are included in this system," Gahagan said.

"Dr. Hoffman has close to 30 years of experience in education and the knowledge he has is immeasurable. Our school system has accomplished so many milestones under his leadership and he never settles. He continues to strategically think, plan and find funding for the next initiative. He firmly believes that our system is filled with students that are going to grow up and be amazing adults."

According to Gahagan, one of Hoffman's best attributes is his ability to seek out and identify new approaches and modalities to reach all students. Above all though, according to Gahagan, Hoffman is every bit as honorable a man as he is an educator.

"Dr. Hoffman seeks out ways to equip them with what they need to succeed in whatever path they choose in life. We talk about all his accomplishments, but in reality, he is an even better person. He has compassion and empathy for everyone and loves to see others succeed. I am so happy that this time, we get to honor him. It would not surprise me at all if Dr. Will Hoffman is the next Superintendent of the Year for North Carolina."

Kevin Huskins, principal at Madison High School, agreed with Jackson's assessment of Hoffman and his constant efforts to continue to advance learning for Madison County Schools, which has made significant progress in a number of metrics.

Huskins categorized Hoffman as "a visionary."

"He is constantly looking for ways to improve every facet of our school system," Huskins said. "I have been incredibly impressed with his hands-on yet trustful approach. He is the constant optimist. He sees good in people, facilitates their gifts and recognizes them in a fashion that builds their confidence."

According to Huskins, Hoffman has facilitated an environment in which the main focus is the advancement of the students.

"Great leadership comes from a motivation that originates in the right place," he said. "Dr. Hoffman's motivation comes from the heart, not by political agenda or a need for self-elevation. In any conversation, whether public or private, I have yet to hear him mention personal gain. It is refreshing and meaningful to work with him on a daily basis."

In Jackson's view, Hoffman's recognition is a well deserved one, as he cares for each student who walks through the doors of the school system's six schools.

"Dr. Hoffman reminds us that 'Leadership Matters' and that shows each day with Dr. Hoffman's leadership," Jackson said. "He leads from the heart. He cares for every student, family, and staff in MCS."

In a testament to his coworkers' statements about Hoffman's relentless drive to advance Madison County Schools even more, even in his acceptance of the award though, Hoffman said he has his sights set on bettering Madison County Schools students' lives, as well as those of Madison County Schools' staff.

"Moving forward, I am committed to advocating for important initiatives such as securing pay increases for teachers and classified staff, increasing funding for Exceptional Children, and I am passionate about implementing universal pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds, with a salary scale for pre-K teachers comparable to that of all licensed North Carolina public school teachers.

"I am genuinely thankful for this honor and eagerly anticipate continuing our shared journey of serving students and fostering excellence in education in Madison County and across Western North Carolina."

The North Carolina State Superintendent of the Year Awards Ceremony will be Oct. 10 at noon at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

Johnny Casey has served more than three years as the Madison County communities reporter for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel. He was recognized with a first-place award in beat news reporting in 2023 by the North Carolina Press Association.

