A Major Drugstore Chain Is Removing This Type of Sunscreen from Shelves for Good

We all know how important it is to apply sunscreen daily, but now, CVS Pharmacy is saying they want to make sure they're doing their part to help everyone protect their skin the right way-and that means removing products from their shelves that the company doesn't think gets the job done.

The major drugstore chain recently announced that they are no longer selling any skin care products with SPF lower than 15, according to a press release. CVS's new "Long Live Skin" campaign plans to raise awareness about sun protection, and this launch comes just in time for Skin Cancer Awareness Month. As the only national retailer making this change, CVS has added more than 30 SPF+/broad spectrum products that meet or exceed FDA standards to their inventory.

"This program is a natural extension of CVS Pharmacy's ongoing efforts to help customers on their path to better health," Judy Sansone, Senior Vice President of Front Store Business & Chief Merchant at CVS Pharmacy, said in the press release. "Taking good care of your skin is part of taking care of your health, so we're making it easier than ever for our shoppers to access the information and products they need, including those with greater skin health benefits."

CVS Pharmacy is also partnering with Johnson & Johnson and the American Cancer Society to share more information on skin health. From June 18-24, Johnson & Johnson will donate $1 for every Neutrogena or Aveeno product with SPF 15 or higher purchased in CVS stores to the American Cancer Society.

