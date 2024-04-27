"Major" announcement for historic Black church (WITH GALLERY)

Apr. 27—Efforts to restore the New Salem Baptist Church in Tams, West Virginia, have been slowly building over the past few years after the African American church was listed on the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia's list of endangered properties in 2016.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the church, a "major" announcement has been scheduled at the same time that a historic marker will be placed, noting that the building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The church, in Raleigh County, was built in 1921 for Black coal miners and their families. Efforts to restore the building have been spearheaded by Sherrie Hunter, a Beckley councilwoman with ties to the church's community.

In recent years, Hunter says about $16,200 has been raised to replace the church's roof with historically appropriate shingles and repair the soffit and fascia around the roof's overhangs.

Hunter said last year in a Register-Herald story that additional funds were needed to install new windows and a front door as well as have the church painted and cleaned.