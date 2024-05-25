Mainland High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center

Mainland High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Friday night at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Of the 365 graduates, 64 received scholar designations; 172 received industry scholar designations; 27 received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; five earned an associate degree.

Mainland High School Commencement Exercises at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Friday, May 24, 2024.

Eleven students are entering the military.

The senior class as a whole earned 10,104 hours of community service and $2.5 million in scholarships.

