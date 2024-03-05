Maine 2024 primary results in presidential vote

AUGUSTA — Tuesday, March 5 is Super Tuesday, when voters in Maine along with many other states will head to the polls to cast their vote for their party’s nominee for president.

The results are unlikely to be a surprise in Maine, where both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump hold commanding leads in their party’s primary.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY and Seacoastonline will be updating this elections results page all night. It has both the Democratic and Republican party races, with each candidate’s percentage of votes. It also includes delegate counts and a county-by-county breakdown.

It will also include links to other states also voting on Super Tuesday.

Results: Maine Republican presidential primary results here

Results: Maine Democratic presidential primary results here

Where can I find more information about the Maine primary?

We have compiled a general voter guide here. While this will provide a general overview, we also have answers to more specific questions on early/absentee voting in Maine, how to find your polling place, and who will be on your ballot. If you’re wondering how your vote will be counted on Election Day, we explained machines, hand-counting, and ranked-choice voting tabulation.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Maine 2024 primary results: Trump, Biden, Haley, Phillips