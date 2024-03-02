Here's how Maine will count votes in 2024 presidential primary on Super Tuesday

On Tuesday, March 5, votes cast in Maine’s presidential primary will be counted by machines and by hand.

This year’s counting could look slightly different than past years because of Maine’s new ranked choice voting system.

Read on to learn more about how votes will be counted in Maine this year, with information from the secretary of state and Maine statutes.

How do ballot scanning machines in Maine work?

All voters in Maine use paper ballots, which are then hand counted or fed into a ballot counting machines. The legislative body of each municipality decides whether to authorize the use of voting machines in their elections. Once authorized, the municipality may obtain the voting machines. Each municipality must have at least one voting machine for every 450 voters.

Most municipalities now have voting machines: about 90% of voters in Maine will have their ballot read by a ballot scanning machine. Most of the machines used in Maine are Elections Systems and Software DS200 machines.

When a ballot is fed into the machine, it captures a digital image of the ballot and determines which candidate was chosen. The data is then stored on a thumb-drive device. The machines also count write-in votes.

All voting machines meet quality and control standards set by the federal U.S. Election Assistance Commission. While it’s not impossible for ballot scanning machines to be tampered with, there has never been any evidence of this happening in Maine or anywhere else where these machines are used. They are not connected to the internet, so they cannot be hacked.

How are votes hand-counted in Maine?

In towns where votes are still hand-counted, ballots are placed in secure ballot boxes that cannot be tampered with. An election official will monitor the boxes at all times.

As soon as the polls are closed, the election clerks will count the ballots under the supervision of the warden. State law mandates they be counted in public so the count can be observed.

To count, the election clerks will form counting teams of two, one from each party, and separate ballots into groups of 50. Then, each team will use an approved counting method from the Secretary of State to produce two tally sheets that must be in complete agreement. One tally sheet is to be signed by the election clerks and placed with the lot of ballots, and the other will be given to the warden to complete a total tally of each office and question voted on.

How are absentee ballots counted?

Maine residents have the option to vote absentee without needing an excuse. To count them, the warden first confirms that all the ballots have been completed properly and have been verified by the clerk. An election clerk will mark the letters “AV” next to the name of the absentee voter on the voting lists.

Absentee ballots may be processed up to seven days before Election Day, according to the secretary of state. During processing, the absentee voter list is marked, then the ballots are separated from the envelopes, and then the ballots are unfolded and placed into the tabulator or ballot box.

Absentee ballots may not be counted until after the polls are closed, 8 p.m. on Election Day. Then, they will be fed into vote counting machines to be tabulated or hand counted like votes cast on Election Day.

How are ranked choice votes counted?

In Maine, if no candidate gets over 50% of the vote, the secretary of state is required to tabulate the votes through ranked choice voting.

According to Maine statute, ranked-choice voting count must proceed in rounds where the number of votes for each candidate is counted. If there are two or fewer candidates, the candidate with the most votes is the winner. If there are more than two candidates, the last place candidate is defeated and a new round begins.

However, the Republican Party has stated it would not recognize ranked choice voting in results of the presidential primary.

When will we know the results?

Under Maine statute, the results are to be declared as soon as all the votes are counted.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: How Maine will count votes on Super Tuesday primary