Is mail delivered on Memorial Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Is Memorial Day one of the holidays recognized by the United States Postal Service?

Residents expecting mail or packages on Monday will have to wait an extra day as deliveries will be put on pause for Memorial Day. The United States Postal Service recognizes Memorial Day on May 27 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.

UPS locations are also closed and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical. FedEx offices and services are closed as well on Monday, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

Amazon delivery services are also suspended on Memorial Day.

Customers needing USPS services can use the self-service kiosk available at select offices. The kiosk accepts debit and credit cards and can handle 80% of all transactions conducted at the retail counter, such as buying stamps, mailing a package, or shipping a letter by express or priority mail. Find kiosk locations here.

The USPS’ next holiday they observe will be Juneteenth National Independence Day, which takes place on June 19.

