Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the vicinity of 6265 Haslauer Road in the town of Stockbridge, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

At around 2:35 a.m. on Friday, May 24, deputies responded to the area of 6265 Haslauer Road for a reported UTV versus house motor vehicle collision.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies observed a 2024 Polaris Ranger in a ditch off the southern shoulder of the roadway.

The operator and sole occupant of the UTV, identified as Shane Warner, 44, was located deceased in the yard of 6265 Haslauer Road, deputies said.

Following an investigation, the deputies said Warner was traveling westbound on Haslauer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, subsequently exiting the northern shoulder of the roadway and striking a tree, a vehicle parked in the driveway of 6265 Haslauer Road, and the house located at 6265 Haslauer Road.

The residence at 6265 Haslauer Road was heavily damaged in the collision. Deputies said alcohol and excessive speed appear to have been factors in the accident.

The New York State Police, the Munnsville Fire Department, and Vineall Ambulance assisted deputies on the scene.

