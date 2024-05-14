Madison City Schools contracted employee charged with sexual contact with a student

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A contracted employee working for the Madison City Schools was charged with sexual contact with a student, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said that 34-year-old Issac Munoz was assigned to work at James Clemens High School through a contract with his employer.

Munoz was arrested on May 10 and charged with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. He was booked into the Limestone County Jail.

Once the alleged contact was reported, Munoz’s assignment was rescinded and, at the time of his arrest, he was no longer allowed to work with the MCS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

