Maddow Blog | Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.10.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Shortly after the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a near-total abortion ban in the state, the White House announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tucson on Friday, “to continue her leadership in the fight for reproductive freedoms.”

* Republican election officials in Ohio have already said that President Joe Biden might not appear on the 2024 ballot because the Democratic National Convention will be held after the state’s filing deadline. Now, Republican election officials in Alabama are saying the same thing.

* In Michigan’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, where Republicans appear likely to nominate former Rep. Mike Rogers, there’s new reporting that the former GOP congressman is still registered to vote in Florida, where he moved after initially retiring from Congress.

* In North Dakota’s gubernatorial race, where incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum is stepping down after two terms, the state Republican Party endorsed Rep. Kelly Armstrong in the 2024 race. Burgum, however, is supporting Armstrong’s GOP rival, Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller.

* There’s all kinds of interesting data in the latest Pew Research Center national poll, but one thing stood out for me: Despite all the recent talk about dramatic racial realignments, they’re not reflected in the Pew data in any meaningful way.

* And NBC News reported this week that election officials across the country are “leaving their jobs at the highest rates in decades ... putting thousands of new officials in place to oversee a tense and high-stakes 2024 presidential contest.”

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com