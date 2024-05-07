Maddow Blog | Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.7.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It’s Primary Day in Indiana, where one of the most closely watched elections is in the 5th congressional district. Incumbent Rep. Victoria Spartz, who announced her retirement before changing her mind, is facing Republican rivals who kicked off their campaigns when they thought she wasn’t running.

* There are a variety of other contests of note in the Hoosier State today, and Bolts magazine published a handy rundown.

* As Sen. Jon Tester faces a tough re-election fight in Montana, Donald Trump mocked the Democratic incumbent’s appearance at an event over the weekend, saying Tester “looks pregnant” to him.

* Two years ago, Tiffany Smiley raised a ton of money for her Republican U.S. Senate campaign, which she ended up losing by 14 points. This year, Smiley has launched a primary campaign against Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse — one of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6.

* In Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, where former ambassador Jeff Gunter is still hoping to gain traction, the Republican unveiled a “Build the Wall, Deport Them All” blueprint over the weekend. Most of the GOP establishment has already rallied behind Sam Brown in the primary.

* In North Carolina’s 13th congressional district, Kelly Daughtry suspended her candidacy after Trump endorsed Brad Knott in the local GOP primary. A day later, the former president nevertheless mocked Daughtry as a “RINO.”

* And in Arizona’s 8th congressional district, there’s a fierce Republican primary fight between failed Senate candidate Blake Masters and failed state attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh. Last week, their race took an ugly turn: Masters released a video slamming Hamadeh for not having a spouse or children.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com