Maddow Blog | Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.25.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Quinnipiac poll found President Joe Biden tied with Donald Trump, 46% to 46%, in a one-on-one match-up. With third-party candidates in the mix, the two are still tied, with each garnering 37% support.

* On a related note, the latest national Pew Research Center survey found the former president narrowly leading his successor, 49% to 48%.

* After the North America Building Trade Unions formally endorsed Biden’s re-election campaign, it also unveiled a video highlighting, among other things, Trump’s dishonesty.

This entire ad by the North America Building Trade Unions (@NABTU) endorsing President Biden and exposing Trump’s lies is worth a watch pic.twitter.com/7EzsO01qVN — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 24, 2024

* In the wake of Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr.’s passing in New Jersey, Politico reported, “Primary ballots were due to be mailed on April 20, so his name will remain on the ballot. His successor as a general election candidate is expected be determined by members of the Democratic county committees in the towns covered by his district.”

* As things stand, Biden is at risk of failing to make it onto the 2024 ballot in Alabama, though the GOP-led state Senate passed a measure this week to ensure that the incumbent is able to compete in Alabama.

* In related news, the Associated Press reported, “Republican legislative leaders in Ohio say they are negotiating with Democrats to assure President Joe Biden appears on the state’s November ballot, but the exact shape of the solution remains murky.”

* And in keeping with the recent pattern, Quinnipiac’s latest poll asked independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s supporters about their second choice. If the conspiracy theorist weren’t in the race, 47% of Kennedy backers said they’d side with Trump, while 29% said they’d go with Biden.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com