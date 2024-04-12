Mad Men star Jon Hamm’s new show gets first look with filming underway

Mad Men star Jon Hamm has been spotted filming new Apple TV+ drama Your Friends and Neighbours.

Digital Spy has obtained images from the set of the upcoming drama in New York City, which showcase Hamm in character strolling along the busy streets of the Big Apple.

Hamm will star in and executive produce the series, marking his first lead role in an ongoing drama since Mad Men ended in 2015 (via Deadline).

The actor returns to the streamer after recently playing complicated tech billionaire Paul Marks in the third season of The Morning Show.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Related: Mad Men's Christina Hendricks lands next TV role

"Hamm stars as Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tony upstate suburb in order to keep his family's lifestyle afloat," reads the official logline for the series.

"These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time."

Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the show, as part of his overall deal with Apple. The producer previously served as showrunner on the streamer's dystopian drama See, starring Jason Momoa.

As well as Hamm, Connie Tavel is also on board to executive produce the series.

Getty Images

Related: The Morning Show boss responds to Jon Hamm's "phallic" debut on show

It's been a busy year for Hamm, who has also recently been cast in Yellowstone boss Taylor Sheridan's new show Landman.

According to Deadline, the actor will play Monty Miller, a "titan of the Texas oil industry" that has a longstanding relationship with Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton).

The series, which will air on streaming service Paramount+, has been described as a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs".

Hamm is also signed on to reprise his role as radio journalist Fred Heckman from the audio drama American Hostage, in a TV adaptation of the podcast.

Your Friends and Neighbours doesn't have a release date yet.





You Might Also Like