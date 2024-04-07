‘SNL’ recap: Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon, Jon Hamm and more stars help welcome Kristen Wiig into the Five-Timers Club

Kristen Wiig rang in her fifth time as host of Saturday Night Live with some notable cameos. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

➡️ Who was on this week?

Host: SNL fan-favorite and Palm Royale star Kristen Wiig

Musical guest: Raye

🎤 Monologue: Kristen Wiig joins Five-timers Club

The show kicked off on a high note when host and SNL alum Kristen Wiig was welcomed into the Five-Timers Club, an honor bestowed upon those who’ve hosted the sketch variety show at least five times.

🎉 Surprises: Star-studded cameos

It was the Mt. Rushmore of cameos when Paul Rudd, who’s also hosted SNL five times, Matt Damon (three times), Jon Hamm (three times), Martin Short (three times) and Ryan Gosling (who’s hosting for a third time next weekend) made surprise appearances at 30 Rock to present Wiig with an exclusive “Five-Timers Club” jacket to commemorate the milestone.

Although Rudd and Wigg were the only ones on stage who had hosted five times, the group gave her the jacket at the end of her monologue, bookended with a funny song.

Lorne Michaels, the show’s legendary creator and showrunner, held back laughter during an appearance with Gosling, who joined Wiig on the stage to present her with her well-deserved jacket.

📺 Cold open: March Madness post-game coverage

TBS’s post-game coverage of the ongoing NCAA basketball tournaments provided a break from political satire for this week’s cold open, making a point that the women’s contest has been far more engaging than the men’s this year.

Real-life college basketball commentators Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith were brought to life by Kenan Thompson, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker. In the sketch, Heidi Gardner appeared as LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, poking fun at her eclectic fashion choices and what Gardner referred to as “resting Q-Anon face.”

🐝 Buzziest moments: Kaia Gerber stars in Pilates

Actress Kaia Gerber joined her Palm Royale co-star in a pre-taped horror movie trailer spoof for a fictional film called Pilates. The trailer pokes fun at the cult of pilates instructors, who refer to everyone as “mama” or “mamacita” and warn that carrying around a one-pound weight can lead to sudden death.

⏪ Most rewatchable moments

On Weekend Update, Wiig revived her beloved Aunt Lydia character, the outspoken “aunt” who has lots of opinions about the latest film releases — including Barbie.

In the sketch “Jumanji,” game night is ruined by board game-hating Nina (Wiig) who’s very “afraid of getting Jumanji’d.”

📰 Ripped from the headlines

The New York City earthquake (played by Marcello Hernandez) appeared on Weekend Update to give its version of events. Meanwhile, Kenan Thompson appeared as the solar eclipse, set to take place on Monday April 8.

Colin Jost and Michel Che mocked former President Donald Trump for claiming that President Biden was on cocaine during his State of the Union speech, vowing to make November 5 ‘Christian Visibility Day’ and for saying he wants to be a modern day Nelson Mandela.

💣 What didn't land

While Aunt Lydia was a hit with audiences, viewers shared online that they wanted to see more of Wiig’s other beloved SNL characters like Target Lady, Surprise Sue, Barbie, Penelope and the Maharelle Sister, known for her awkwardly tiny hands.

Tonight’s #SNL was great, although it really missed an opportunity to bring back some of Kristin Wiig’s best characters. pic.twitter.com/vmyl44EnOZ — Joel Garcia (@MrJoelGarcia9) April 7, 2024

🎹 Musical performances

British singer Raye, who’s co-written songs for numerous stars (including “Riverdance” from Beyoncé’s latest album Cowboy Carter) performs “Escapism” and “Worth It” — and both are worth a watch.

♣️ What is the ‘Five-Timers Club?’

Following Wiig’s monologue, folks online started doing some digging about the history of the Five-Timers Club. According to NBC, it started in Dec. 1990 when Tom Hanks referenced it during his monologue while hosting the show for the fifth time.

Although Hanks was the first to introduce the concept, the first to officially host the show five times was Buck Henry, who achieved the milestone in Nov. 1977. HeThat was followed by Steve Martin in April 1978, Elliot Gould in Feb. 1980 and Paul Simon in May 1986.

The first woman to achieve the milestone was Candice Bergon, who hosted SNL for the fifth time in May 1990. The second was Drew Barrymore in May 2001.