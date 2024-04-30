Macy's July 4th fireworks return to Hudson River, giving New Jersey a front-row seat

New Jersey will have a clear view of The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks for the first time in over a decade as the sky will ignite with a bright array of colors right above the Hudson River.

The holiday ceremony that has been running for nearly half a century will launch their barrage of effects along the Hudson River and will give those in the Garden State the perfect viewing for the show. The fireworks can also be seen from Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th Street.

In the past few years the Macy's Independence Day fireworks have launched out of the East River, which makes this celebration special to New Jerseyans.

“New Jersey is proud to celebrate Independence Day this year with a dazzling display of fireworks plannedin collaboration with our neighbors across the Hudson,” says Gov. Phil Murphy in the event's press release. Murphy thanked New York City Mayor Eric Adams in helping New Jersey join this year's celebration of independence.

The area by the Hudson River is called the New Jersey Gold Coast which can be seen in many Northern New Jersey cities such as Hoboken, North Bergen and West New York.

The summer extravaganza hosted by Macy's s Studios with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza offers a unique set of ways in lighting up the New York sky. Last year was a "first of its kind drone display," says Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks. He says "our team has been hard at work developing new ways to surprise and delight our fans.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Macy's July 4th fireworks return to Hudson River, NJ rejoices