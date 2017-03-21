Macron increases first round lead on Le Pen ahead of French election: Elabe poll

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, arrives for a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French centrist Emmanuel Macron has slightly increased his lead on far right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential election, an Elabe poll of voting intentions showed on Tuesday.

The poll, conducted after a Monday night televised debate between Macron, Le Pen and three other leading candidates showed him leading in the first round by 26 percent against 24.5 percent for the National Front leader.

This was an improvement of 0.5 percent in his position in an Elabe poll on Monday conducted before the debate, while Le Pen lost 0.5 percent.

The poll showed Macron beating Le Pen by 64 percent to her 36 percent in the second conclusive round.

