Macron condemns Israeli airstrike in Rafah

Palestinians inspect a burnt car after an Israeli air strike, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, in the Al-Mawasi area, which was bombed with a number of missiles on the tents of displaced people west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted with outrage to an Israeli airstrike near Rafah in the Gaza Strip that left at least 35 people dead.

"These operations must stop," Macron wrote on the social media platform X on Monday. "There are no safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Rafah."

He was outraged, Macron wrote, and called for an immediate ceasefire and full compliance with international law.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, at least 35 people were killed and dozens more injured in the Israeli airstrike on a tent camp near the southern city of Rafah on Sunday. According to the Red Crescent, the tents of fleeing civilians were hit in the attack.

The Israeli military spoke of an attack on a compound belonging to the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement. Senior Hamas members were killed in the attack, it said.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to end the military operation in Rafah immediately.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, speaks at the medal ceremony at the French Embassy in Berlin. Kay Nietfeld/dpa-Pool/dpa