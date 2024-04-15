‘I’m Not Unpopular!’: Donald Trump Admits What ‘Bothers’ Him, And It’s Zero Surprise

Shocker: Donald Trump doesn’t like being called unpopular — even if it’s true.

During a rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee complained about reports that neither he nor President Joe Biden are popular candidates.

“You know what bothers me though? This bothers me,” he said from the podium. “I’m always watching, ‘Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the two candidates. They are both unpopular people.’ I’m not unpopular! You know? He is unpopular.”

“He is unpopular. But I am not unpopular,” he continued. “With 95% of the Republican Party and a lot of Democrats are gonna vote for us because they don’t want to have open borders and drugs for everybody. They don’t wanna have it.”

Trump admits he's "bothered" by (accurate!) reports about his unpopularity pic.twitter.com/oMX48RUpgb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2024

Polling ahead of this year’s presidential election has indicated that Americans are not particularly happy about either of their options.

According to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight, on average, about 53% of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, while 55% have an unfavorable opinion of Biden.

If both continue to hold negative favorability ratings through to the election, it would be only the second presidential election since 1980 in which voters had a negative view of both candidates, according to FiveThirtyEight. (The first was 2016).

Trump lost the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for his hush-money case, the first of his four criminal indictments to go to trial.

