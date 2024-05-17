I’m bored of educating ignorant Argentinians about Britain’s right to the Falklands

The Falklands Conflict, April - June 1982, Naval Party 8901, the Royal Marine garrison of the Falkland Islands evicted by the Argentine invaders, with the Falkland Islands flag outside Government House, Port Stanley, after the Argentine surrender

It’s now 42 years since Argentina embarked on its doomed attempt to take the Falkland Islands by force and to subjugate the Britons who had lived there for so long. Having been humiliated and kicked out by the British Task Force a mere 70 days later, you might have thought Argentina had learned its lesson: that the Falkland Islanders will fight to the last man and woman to defend their homeland, and Britain will always support them.

But not a bit of it. Just this week, we hear how Argentina’s new leader Javier Milei plans “rapprochement with the West” as his country’s latest tactic to grab the Islands. Well, it makes a change from the serial bullying of former Argentine administrations, not least that of Cristina Kirchner, famous for trying to ambush David Cameron at the G20. But, still, we can give Milei this piece of advice: you’re wasting your time, mate.

Not that it’ll stop Argentine veterans from blathering on about the supposed justice of their cause. So, let’s remind them that this was a war of unprovoked aggression by a huge country against a tiny population of fewer than 2,000 people possessing little more than a couple of pistols between them. And it was directed by a failing Junta, best known for killing political opponents by dropping them out of aeroplanes, and whose aim was purely to distract attention from its diabolical record at home.

But the veterans, far from turning their ire on the chaotic, murderous government that sent them into slaughter, remain obsessed by the warped idea that those Islands are somehow theirs. They also complain, without a hint of irony, about the reception the Islanders give them when they visit the Argentine cemetery.

Perhaps they should ask themselves why they invaded and inflicted such misery, and why the Islanders, to this day, have to put up with Argentine visitors provocatively waving their flag around and writing abusive comments in the church register, and stupid gimmicks, like a film crew landing illegally to show an Argentine athlete running around before the Olympics.

You might have seen the Mitchell and Webb sketch about German officers in the Second World War, with one asking plaintively “Are we the baddies?”. Clearly, those Argentine veterans haven’t.

Having visited the Islands several times in the last decade, I can assure Argentina that the Islanders are in no mood to forget. Time hasn’t healed wounds, and many of the traumatised children of 1982 are now in leadership positions. Those who lived in Stanley remember the terror of seeing a huge foreign army invading their community, imposing a curfew and barking orders. Those in the tiny village of Goose Green recall Argentine soldiers rounding everyone up and shoving them for a whole month into the minute community hall, with one toilet between them. Think of the Black Hole of Calcutta.

One 1982 teenager described to me how soldiers marched him out of his own home. “I can still feel the gun in my back”, he said, shaking his head with a tear in his eye. He went onto serve as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for many years, and is still an important voice in the Islands. And today’s young people? They are as determined as ever to protect their sovereignty. A referendum in 2013 came back with a stunning result: 99.8% of Islanders wanted to stay British. A repeat vote today would achieve the same result.

So, Argentina needs to get into its head that the invasion and appalling treatment of the Islanders are as fresh in the memory as though they happened last week. It means no amount of desperate Argentine tactics will make the slightest difference. So, dream on, Javier Milei, the Falklands are British for good.

