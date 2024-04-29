LYNX holds contest for free advertising for a year

The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority will donate an advertising space on a bus to a Central Florida non-profit organization for a year.

LYNX will open applications for the 21st public service bus contest on Tuesday and will give a non-profit organization free bus advertising for a year.

The contest is only qualified for non-profit organizations in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

The non-profit organization must operate on a budget of less than $1.5 million and show proof of 501(c)(3) status or be a governmental agency.

Previous 2023-24 contest winners are not eligible to apply.

Eight qualified agencies will be chosen in a random drawing to have their logo displayed on LYNX buses for one year.

The deadline to enter is May 24 at 5 p.m.

Winners will be announced during the first week of June.

