Lynnwood hit-and-run suspect sought as seriously hurt victim remains in hospital

A Snohomish County family and the Washington State Patrol are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who ran over a woman who was walking in Lynnwood last week.

Taylor Druliner was walking along State Route 99 when she was hit by a car. It happened just south of the 148th Street intersection at 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 19.

Druliner was seriously hurt and remains in the hospital. Her parents want justice for their daughter.

WSP released a photo of a vehicle of interest taken from security footage from a nearby business. It appears to be a dark sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

State patrol detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the car that fled to call Det. Dan Comnick at 360-654-1144 or email daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

