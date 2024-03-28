Lubbock man arrested in Dallas in connection to Sunday's deadly shooting at Taco Shack

A Lubbock man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Sunday at the Taco Shack has been arrested in Dallas.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ladarion Daniels, 32, on March 26 on a murder charge following the fatal shooting of Marshone Sheppard, 37, outside the Taco Shack in the 1600 block of 50th Street at 1:51 a.m. on March 24th.

Law enforcement was able to arrest Daniels in the 9500 block of Military Parkway in Dallas at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday after a multi-agency operation.

According to police, it appears that Sheppard was with a group of people waiting to enter Taco Shack when Daniels fired a shot, striking Sheppard. Daniels fled the scene in a vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man arrested in Dallas in connection to deadly shooting