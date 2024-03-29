Lubbock Fire Rescue fire chief announces retirement in May after 31 years of service

After 31 years of service to the City of Lubbock, Lubbock Fire Rescue chief Shaun Fogerson announced his retirement on Friday.

Fogerson

In a news release, LFR announced Fogerson's retirement would be effective May 3, 2024. Fogerson's tenure at LFR started in 1992 while he was also serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1996, having been deployed during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Fogerson quickly rose through the ranks of LFR, being promoted to equipment operator in 1999, lieutenant in 2002, captain in 2008, battalion chief in 2012, and deputy chief in 2015. In 2019, Fogerson was appointed fire chief of LFR.

In a statement, Fogerson said he was honored to have been the fire chief of "an amazing organization."

"The men and women of Lubbock Fire Rescue are the true definitions of dedication and professionalism. LFR is the exceptional department it is today because of their hard work and resilience," Fogerson said. "Whoever the next fire chief is is extremely fortunate to step in and lead such an exemplary organization."

The city manager of Lubbock, Jarrett Atkinson, said in a statement that he is thankful for Fogerson's tenure as chief and elevating LFR's standing to the highest national rank, thus elevating the reputation of the entire community.

"Under his leadership, LFR has set many new standards, achieved many important milestones and always done so in the most professional and dignified manner," Atkinson said. "Chief Fogerson leaves big boots to fill, and he leaves a department that is in excellent shape that will continue to provide the highest level of service to our community."

According to the news release, an interim chief will be announced in the coming weeks.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: LFR fire chief announces retirement after 31 years of service