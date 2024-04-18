Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks to community leaders and residents at luncheon in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana's May 7 primary is right around the corner and candidates are making their final trips around the state to convince voters to choose them.

That includes gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who attended a luncheon at the Olde Richmond Inn Monday, April 15 to speak with community leaders and residents to hear the most important issues on the community's mind.

Her trip coincided with Tax Day. A big part of Crouch's campaign is a promise to eliminate the state income tax.

"Taxes are on the minds of everybody, and one of the feedback that I got was people are really struggling today because of the high cost of living, inflation and buynomics," she said. "It costs $11,400 more today than it did three years ago just to meet basic household needs. People want some kind of relief."

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, a candidate for governor, stands outside the Main Street Resource Center in Richmond on Monday, April 15. Crouch was in the area for a luncheon at Olde Richmond Inn to speak with community leaders and residents about this year's election.

Crouch has dubbed her idea "axe the tax," but also acknowledged her competitors' concerns that eliminating the income tax would cost the state too much.

"I'm going to make sure you get to keep your money and for the average Hoosier, that's $2,000 of your money I will let you keep every year," she said. "What do you do when you have money? You put it back into the economy, which grows other revenues."

There are nine states that currently do not have an income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Crouch said she thinks people move to those states for lower income taxes. Four of those were among the states with the highest number of people moving to them in 2023, as reported by moving company U-Haul.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks to community leaders at a luncheon at the Olde Richmond Inn on Monday, April 15.

Two other ideas Crouch is running on are attracting students to attend college in Indiana and stay after graduation, as well as expanding the conversation surrounding mental health.

"During COVID, we saw a 20% increase in anxiety and depression among our population, but we saw a 60% increase among young people," she said. "Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people (in the state) and they are the future of Indiana.

"As governor, if we ever find ourselves in this position like we did before, there will be no mask mandates or lockdowns because of what it's done to all of us, particularly to our young people, and I will work to ensure that health care is accessible and affordable so that Hoosiers can get the help that they need."

Mental health is a personal topic for Crouch, whose mother, brother, sister and daughter have all struggled with mental illness and addiction.

"We inherit genes," she said. "I often ask myself, how did my brother who was two years older than me get the gene that made him an alcoholic and killed him? How did my sister 18 months younger than me get the gene and ended up dying by suicide, and I didn't? We don't pick our genes, but we need to give help to people who struggle."

While she grew up in Evansville and lives in Indianapolis, Crouch said she understands the importance of the whole state, including East Central Indiana.

Crouch has made several trips to Richmond the past few years for different reasons, including after the My Way Trading Warehouse fire, Officer Seara Burton's funeral, the Mary F. Thomas Bridge dedication and visits with the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I'm not just coming here on election time," Crouch said. "I've been here for the past 10 years, investing in this community, investing in this county, investing in this area. As governor, I will take Richmond, Hagerstown, Centerville and all of Wayne County to the next level and they will realize their full potential."

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Suzanne Crouch speaks with voters, community leaders at Richmond lunch